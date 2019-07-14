Mineola’s Abby Kratzmeyer takes gold Down Under

(KETK) — Mineola pole vaulter, Abby Kratzmeyer, is coming off back-to-back state championships, and on Saturday, in ustralia, she won another gold medal.

She was selected to represent Texas in the Down Under Sports competition, and just like in the Lone Star State, she took home the top prize.

Down Under Sports was founded in 1989, and sponsors competition in all kinds of sports including track and field.

Kratzmeyer just finished up her sophomore year at Mineola, and already has two state titles, and now an international championship.

She’ll be someone we will all be keeping an eye on, as she continues to dominate for East Texas.