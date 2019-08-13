Mineola ISD to raise teacher’s salaries above state requirement

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to raise salaries for teachers beginning the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a news release from Mineola ISD, the teachers will be receiving “well above the state requirement.”

Many factors go into a competitive salary, and years of experience determine the minimum amount a teacher qualifies for.

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE MINIMUM SALARY RAISE 0-4 $3,000 5+ $3,6000

To stay competitive and continue paying above the state minimum, a beginning teacher’s salary will be $38,700.

For the district to encourage teachers to obtain their master’s degree, a stipend of $2,000 will be given to those who have received one.

“The commitment of MISD to recognize the amazing work of staff and the value of our teachers is evident with the decision to invest 40% of the new funding into salaries,” stated Dr. Tunnell. HB 3 requires that 30% of new funding to district be spent on salary increases with 75% of that amount for teachers, nurses, and counselors. “The decision to support our teachers with 8% over the required amount is validation of their hard work and dedication to our students.”

Clerical and auxiliary staff will receive a three percent increase based upon job classifications. Administrators will receive a one-point-five percent increase of their midpoint salary range.

