Millions of pounds of dirt removed from Dickies Arena after Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

OFFICIALS: Body of missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl found
FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Another Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has come to an end after thousands of people flocked to North Texas over the past several weeks.

This year, the rodeo took place in the new Dickies Arena. Over the week, many have wondered how organizers would clean up the new arena after the livestock finished using the facility.

The clean up began shortly after the last rodeo ended Saturday night with crews taking down the lights, chutes, and bunting, according to our sister station in Dallas, NBC-DFW.

Crews also started removing nearly 16 million pounds of dirt that covered the floor and the backstage area. As of Monday morning, the dirt had been moved into giant piles around the floor.

Dickies representatives told NBC-DFW that the dirt was removed by Wednesday with everything back to normal in a few weeks.

The arena was designed and built to host world-class rodeos while still hosting major sporting events and concerts.

The next major events are the Alan Jackson concert (Feb. 22) and the Globetrotters (Feb. 23).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

