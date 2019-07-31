‘Military Stand Down’ offers free resources to East Texas veterans

The East Texas Veteran’s Alliance (ETVA) is holding a one-day event on July 31 to offer local veterans the resources they need.

It’s happening at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Highway 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the services are provided by local companies and include meals, hair cuts, medical screenings, clothing pick-ups and more.

ETVA members say they want as many veterans as possible to attend.

“It’s a matter of getting the word out, and that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Carolyn Johns, the ETVA president. “If we can help one veteran that would be good because this stand down is also about connecting community and veterans for them to know what’s out there.”

Johns said another main goal is to create a strong military network in East Texas.

She hopes that through the new annual stand down event, it will help to foster the connection and help those in need.

Those looking to attend can contact the ETVA to arrange a free shuttle ride to the event.

There is no need to RSVP, but a valid military ID is required.