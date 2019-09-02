Midland PD Chief says injured officer “in good spirits”

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Midland Police Chief Seth Herman has offered an update on one of the officers injured in the shooting over the weekend.

Herman said in a statement that officer Zack Owens is “in good spirits” but will need more medical treatment.

Officer Owens was just one of 25 who was injured in the shootings over the weekend.

“Zack’s condition is stable, but the extensive nature of his injuries will continue to require surgeries in order to repair damage. Doctors are currently focusing on his arm and hand – awaiting improvement in his condition before tackling his eye. Zack is in good spirits and expressed his desire to return to work as soon as possible – requesting that his position as a patrol officer be held until he is recovered. Although the road will be long and would be difficult for a lesser person, Zack’s strength and perseverance will overcome every obstacle placed before him. He is a warrior in every sense of the word and will undoubtedly return to the profession for which he was born – protecting good people from bad.” MIDLAND POLICE CHIEF, SETH HERMAN

