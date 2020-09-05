Mid-Atlantic Christian Univerity confirms building collapse Saturday morning, all students accounted for

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An official with a small North Carolina Christian University confirms a building collapsed Saturday morning, but all students and staff have been accounted for.

According to Beth Cross with Mid-Atlantic Christian University, first-responders arrived on scene following the building collapse just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Poindexter Street.

She also shared no injuries were reported as of early Saturday afternoon.

A WAVY News viewer sent photos of the building.

The pictures show what appears to be the second floor of a building collapsed with emergency crews on scene.

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Credit: Christopher Stoner

Cross says they plan to hold a meeting with students this evening to address the incident. She believes ongoing construction on the building may be to blame for the collapse, but that engineers will investigate the cause.

Virginia Beach emergency communications confirms that fire-rescue crews from the city were asked to responded to the building as well.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts