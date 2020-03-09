Mexico in Brief: Second severed head abandoned on streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second severed head has been found this week on the streets of Juarez, a newspaper reported, as drug violence continues unabated in that border city.

Police on Tuesday were alerted to a plastic bag containing human remains on a street corner in a neighborhood east of the Juarez airport. The remains turned out to be a severed head, according to El Diario de Juarez.

On Monday, another head had been abandoned on busy Zaragoza Boulevard; police later found the body on a different street corner, also east of the airport, the newspaper reported.

Twenty-four murders were recorded in Juarez during the first three days in March, and authorities attribute that to the ripples of a recent jail transfer involving the leader of the “ Mexicles ” gang — the enforcement arm of the Sinaloa cartel — at the end of February.

Neighbors start fire near migrant shelter, want Central Americans out of town

Some 400 residents of Palenque, Chiapas, burned tires and furniture near a temporary migrant shelter, demanding that authorities take the Central Americans elsewhere, NVI Noticias reported.

Chiapas residents protest a temporary migrant shelter in Palenque. (photo courtesy NVI Noticias)

Officers with Mexico’s National Immigration Institute recently placed 110 Central Americans in a community hall near a park, but the neighbors allege some of the migrants have been engaging in drinking and sexual harrassment of locals, NVI reported.

The crowd first took the complaints to the government building in Palenque. Later they blocked a highway and started a fire on the street to protest the migrants’ presence, according to NVI.

