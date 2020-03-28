Mexican border state setting up COVID-19 checkpoints to screen travelers

Chihuahua also plans to monitor people coming across from the United States, but details pending, government spokesman says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The state of Chihuahua will set up checkpoints to ensure people coming in from other places are not sick with COVID-19.

In a statement issued Friday night, Gov. Javier Corral said 14 checkpoints will be set up today across the state, including one in Juarez at the old Mexican Customs checkpoint on Kilometer 30 of the Juarez-Chihuahua City highway south of the city.

The statement didn’t say if people coming across the border from the United States would be subject to screening. However, Chihuahua state government spokesman Manuel del Castillo told Border Report this morning that screening for COVID-19 would include all border crossings. He said details would be forthcoming later.

A member of Mexico’s National Guard walks by the inspection lanes on the Juarez, Mexico side of the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) border crossing. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Chihuahua shares a border with Texas and New Mexico. Some of the border crossings affected by the state’s so-called “sanitary fence” include El Paso and Presidio, Texas, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Corral said he would meet today with the governors of Sonora, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, which also border the United States, as well as the governor of Durango — which brings Chihuahua much vehicle traffic from southern Mexico.

Chihuahua announces it’s setting up a “Sanitary Fence” around the state to screen travelers for COVID-19.

“It’s about putting together our capabilities because taking inventory of our hospital beds, our isolation (rooms), our intensive care beds, our monitors, our respirators we can have a better picture of the battle that lies ahead, which includes intensive care” capabilities, Corral said in the statement.

Hospitals in each of the state’s largest cities would be tapped to care for COVID-19 patients as they are identified, he said. Juarez General Hospital is one such facility, with the ISSSTE government employees hospital serving as a backup facility.

Corral said public service campaigns would ramp up to ensure residents and businesses are following basic advice regarding handwashing, avoiding crowds and being at work only if absolutely necessary.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.