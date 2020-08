ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- A drug ring was raided in Athens earlier this week, and officials detained a methamphetamine dealer.

34-year-old Demarcus Kiser is now behind bars.

He was detained at a home in the 300 block of Broadmore. He was charged with possession and manufacturing of meth.

He was also charged with tampering with evidence because he tried to flush drugs down the toilet.

Both of the charges he received are felonies.