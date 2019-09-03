Memorial set up along docks of California for boat fire victims

SANTA BARBARA, California (KETK/CNN) – A memorial has been set up to honor those who lost their lives in a boat fire off the coast of California on Monday morning.

People were seen placing flowers along the docks at the Santa Barabara Harbour where the boat had been docked.

39 people were on board at the time of the fire. As of Monday evening, eight bodies had been recovered.

“My heart breaks for every one of those souls and I just can’t get it off my mind,” said Captain Bobby Superb.

The boat caught fire early in the morning as many of the members aboard were sleeping below deck.

“I know, I’ve been on the Conception many times and a lot of people will look at it as if the crew didn’t do anything to the people down below. There’s a small staircase that goes down below. If it’s engulfed in flames there’s no way that the crew could get down in time to help them. I know the ship,” he said.

