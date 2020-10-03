Members of Green Oaks football team baptized after teammate’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of Green Oaks football players were baptized this week, stepping up to dedicate their lives to Christ following the shooting death of a teammate in August.

17-year-old Minnion Jackson was shot multiple times on August 26 while driving on I-220 near North Market Street. He had just left Green Oaks High School, where he had just finished up football practice. He later died from his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with his death and a third remains wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, some members of the football team made the decision to dedicate their lives to Christ. Every week, Pastor Brian Wilson of Galilee Baptist Church speaks to the players encouraging them to commit to Jesus Christ.

Coach Terrence Isaac tells KTAL/KMSS they had one player raise his hand and say he wanted to be baptized and then it just went off from there. Joshua Jefferson says he was that first player who raised his hand.

“I’ve been through a lot. I lost both of my parents and just been through a lot.”

11 of his teammates joined him across the street at a player’s house to give their lives to Christ.

Jyron Ellis wears a picture of Minnion around his neck. The tragic death of his friend and teammate prompted him to want to make a change in his life.

“I felt like I had to get God in me. God to guide me through my season this year.”

Pastor Wilson is providing spiritual fuel to these young men, who are still grieving their teammate’s death but must still complete the football season.