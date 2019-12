TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There’s a new officer on the beat in Tyler.

Officer Dino is the newest addition to the Tyler Police Department.

He is a 1-year-old K-9 officer, born in Poland and trained to detect odors of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy. He also is trained in tracking.

Officer Dino will be riding the streets with his partner, Officer Steve Black.

Welcome to Tyler, Officer Dino. Who’s a good boy? (Ha, trick question. You are, of course!)