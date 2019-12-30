Medical examiner in Sandy Hook massacre, other crimes dies

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2012, file photo, Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner H. Wayne Carver II, M.D., speaks during a news conference the day following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. Carver died of natural causes Thursday night, Dec. 26, 2019, in Middletown, Conn. He was 67. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (AP) – A former longtime Connecticut chief medical examiner who played a key investigative role in the state’s most infamous murder cases has died.

Dr. H. Wayne Carver II was 67. The state’s current chief medical examiner says Carver died of natural causes Thursday night at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Carver joined the medical examiner’s office in 1983 and led it as chief from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

He oversaw the death investigations of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, 1980s serial killer Michael Ross and the 1986 woodchipper killing of Helle Crafts.