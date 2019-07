TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The measles outbreak has now spread to Alaska and Ohio, making now 30 states to have a confirmed case of measles this year.

The CDC is reporting there are now more than 1,100 cases nationwide.

25 new cases were reported to them last week.

This continues to be the largest outbreak of the disease in over 25 years. Most of the children that have been infected are not vaccinated.