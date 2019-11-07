Mayor’s ‘State of the City’ looks ahead to Longview’s 150th birthday next year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered his fifth annual State of the City address Wednesday.

This year, though, he decided to change up the format. Rather than delivering the traditional speech, Mack surprised those in attendance with a pop quiz, testing their knowledge about the City of Longview.

City council members say the address is a great way to know what’s happening in their city.

“This shows the transparency that we have,” said council member Steve Pirtle. “Working with the city staff, working for the citizens, it lets them know what we’re doing with their funds and what we’re doing with what they’ve set us out as a community that they want us to accomplish.”

The pop quiz highlighted the town’s history ahead of what the city has planned for Longview’s 150 year celebration in 2020.