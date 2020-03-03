May trial date set for former elementary school teacher accused child molestation

BENTON, La. (KTAL) – A Bossier District Judge today set the trial date for the former Benton Elementary School teacher and archery coach accused of sexually molesting children.

On May 4, 2020, jury selection will begin in the trial of Aubrey Norcross, who is charged with eight counts of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of first-degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.

But Norcross’ attorney, public defender Randal Fish, objected to setting that date due to circumstances he believes may make a trial in 60 days unrealistic.

Fish said Norcross has been diagnosed with a serious condition that will require what he called “radical” treatment, and thus Norcross may not be physically able to stand trial until after the treatment is completed.

Though Fish said confidentiality and HIPPA laws prevent Norcross’ illness being specifically identified, he said the judge and the district attorneys’ offices are aware of it.

Norcross, in handcuffs and shackles, appeared in court with his attorney this morning, having been brought on the 12-mile drive to the Benton Courthouse from Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

As with all Norcross’ court appearances, parents of children who were alleged victims were in the courtroom, as were Norcross’ parents.