Matthew McConaughey to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey will join ESPN College GameDay Saturday morning to share his pick for who will win the University of Texas at Austin vs. LSU matchup.

McConaughey tweeted he would be the guest picker when the show comes to Austin. Within his tweet, he included the phrase “Hook Em” so it will probably be no surprise if the longtime Longhorn fan picks his home team.

The segment is famous for ESPN College Football analyst Lee Corso donning mascot heads to announce his pick for the featured game of the week.

This week, that game is LSU vs. Texas.

LSU is No. 6 and Texas is ranked No. 10. The last time GameDay was in Austin was in 2009, when Texas hosted Texas Tech.

