Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo with senior living facility in Texas

RED ROCK, Texas (KETK/NBC) – East Texas native and Actor Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance during a bingo game at a senior living facility in Texas.

McConaughey hosted the game at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility in Red Rock.

Joining in on the fun were his wife Camila, mother Kay, and his children.

The residents later posted a video thanking him.

McConaughey recently appeared in a PSA with Austin Mayor Steve Alder for the “Be a Lot Safer If You Did” campaign urging people to stay home and prevent the spread of the COVID-19.