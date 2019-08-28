Massive fire leave Philadelphia church in ruins

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A massive fire at a Philadelphia Church broke out Tuesday afternoon, leaving the place in ruins.

According to authorities, it happened in West Philadelphia at the Greater Bible Way Temple located on the 1400 Block of North 52nd Street.



Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The church is also home to a children’s daycare center.

Fortunately, no one was trapped inside or injured.



There is also no official word on what caused the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation as the Philadelphia Fire Department protects the scene overnight.