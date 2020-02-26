Massachusetts man sentenced for sending packages containing white powder to Federal offices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick man who pleaded guilty to sending packages containing white powder to federal buildings in Springfield was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Kevin Johnson was sentenced to time served in prison, almost 15 months, and three years of supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty in November 2019, to two counts of conveying information and hoaxes.

Authorities said between July and November 2018, the FBI Springfield Office and the Springfield Social Security Administration Office received three packages containing either threatening messages or suspicious substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield also received a letter from an individual claiming responsibility for sending the packages. All of the packages had a piece of white-lined paper with a hand-drawn logo of the symbol for ISIS, a foreign terrorist organization. Two of the packages contained suspicious white powder.









In July 2018, security cameras at the FBI Springfield Office captured a person throwing a manila envelope at the front door. The package was a note that read: “Death to TRUMP.”

On October 23, 2018, Springfield’s social security office received a package containing white powder and a handwritten letter stating in part: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO YOU TRAITORS, AND THE FU—– FBI.”

The following day, October 24, the FBI Office in Springfield received a package through the mail addressed to “AGENT UNCLE HAM.” The package contained white powder and a handwritten note stating: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO THE N.O.R.A.D SPIES, AND THE FBI.”

The white powder in the packages contained no hazardous materials, according to authorities.

Johnson was arrested on November 30, 2018.

