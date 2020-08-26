UPDATE: Marshall runs out of sandbags at distribution site

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: Marshall has said that they ran out of sandbags at the distribution site.

The city of Marshall sandbag distribution site will open Wednesday in anticipation of extended rainfall due to Hurricane Laura.

Sand, sandbags and shovels will be available to property owners and local businesses within the city limits on a self-serve basis. The distribution site will be at Airport Park, at 1110 Warren Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or as supplies last.

Each resident is allowed 10 sandbags and are not for commercial ventures or builders involved in new construction.

For more information check the City of Marshal TX – City Hall Facebook page