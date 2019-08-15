Marshall man arrested on drug and gun charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges.

Andres Martinez-Juarez, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning after the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County SWAT team executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search warrant resulted in the discovery and seizure of more than 3 lbs. of methamphetamine, three hand guns, and $3,900 in cash.

Martinez-Juarez wascharged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail.