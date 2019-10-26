Marshall man arrested for murder in shooting death

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of another man.

Marshall police got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot in the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex in the 1300 block of Melanie Street.

Police and emergency personnel responded and found a man at the scene with several gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Based on witness accounts, police found and identified the suspect as Charles Ray Mason, 31.

Mason was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.