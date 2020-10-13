Marshall ISD to provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) –Marshall ISD will be able to give free COVID-19 tests to students and staff members beginning Oct. 20, said an announcement from the district.

Trained district personnel can give the tests to students and employees who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with those who have tested positive for the virus, the announcement said.

“We are excited to be able to provide this access to testing for our students and employees,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson, said. “This allows us to immediately provide testing within our school district and will greatly enhance our ability to detect COVID-19 in our schools and prevent spread of the virus.”

The test produces results in only a few minutes. If a test comes back positive, the person will be placed in quarantine and the district’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be followed.

The district must have parental permission before administering the tests to students, the announcement said.

The rapid COVID-19 tests is the same one used by professional sports leagues and NCAA athletic programs and has been found to be 97% accurate, the announcement said.

The program will begin once the district returns from fall break on Oct. 20 but will not be available to the public.

The testing was made possible through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act.