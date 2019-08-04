Mandatory TISD Head Start orientations begin Friday

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – Tyler ISD will be hosting an orientation for their head start and pre-k programs on Friday and Saturday.

The meeting will be mandatory only for parents of Head Start as it will give important information regarding the program.

Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10 will offer two sessions at the “Career and Technology Center” in Tyler. One will be in English and one in Spanish.

Parents are not required to bring their child.

Classes for TISD will begin on Monday, August 19.

For more information on the orientation, click HERE.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to show that only the Head Start orientation is mandatory for parents.

