Mandatory TISD head start and pre-k orientations begin Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – Tyler ISD will be hosting an orientation for their head start and pre-k programs on Friday and Saturday.

The meeting will be mandatory for parents as it will give important information regarding the program.

Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10 will offer two sessions at the “Career and Technology Center” in Tyler. One will be in English and one in Spanish.

Parents are not required to bring their child.

Classes for TISD will begin on Monday, August 19.

For more information on the orientation, click HERE.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC