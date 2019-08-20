Man wanted for attacking woman inside hotel, tried to force himself into her room

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) – A man is wanted in Tenessee for trying to attack a woman outside her hotel room earlier this month.

The man allegedly got into the elevator with the 27-year-old victim and hung back as she exited it and swiped her key to get into her room.

The man then sprinted at her and tried to push her into her room, according to local police. The woman fought back, repeatedly slapping him in the face, then screaming and running away.

The man was described by Metro police as in his 30s or 40s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts with black and red Adidas tennis shoes.