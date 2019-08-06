Man using truck to find a kidney donor for his wife

A California man has gone viral for using the pack of his pickup truck to find a kidney donor for his wife.

The back of Don Christian’s vehicle reads “Kidney Needed” and includes a phone number, blood type information, and a link.

A woman saw the truck in traffic and tracked him down. After asking for his permission, she posted the picture online which has since been shared over 6,000 times.

The kidney is for Don’s wife, Susan, who has polycystic kidney disease. Both say they are thrilled with the response.