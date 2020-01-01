Man says Baby Yoda mural in is way to promote arts for young people

ADA, Oklahoma (WFLA/NBC) – The force is strong in Ada, Oklahoma where one of the biggest stars in pop culture has taken up residence.

Baby Yoda is now featured in a mural on the back wall of the Ada news building.

Artist Brent Greenwood said he wanted to provide a fun and free way for people to enjoy the work and of course he is also a huge Star Wars fan.

The beloved figure is portrayed with a can of spray paint in his hand.

Greenwood found room for the star wars’ character as part of a larger mural that was already there with all sorts of Star Wars content coming out, Baby Yoda was an easy choice for Greenwood.

Greenwood tells KTEN News, the art display is his way of promoting the arts for young Oklahomans.

“Sometimes students don’t get an outlet to create art,” he said.

The mural has been up for about a week, and the response has been tremendous.