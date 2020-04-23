Man runs more than 60 miles around his bed to show you can exercise anywhere

(KETK) – A man who is used to running for hours outside may be stuck inside due to the coronavirus, but he refused to let that stop his workout.

A Russian man named Dmitry Yakukhny completed a 10-hour indoor run beside his bed and documented it by filming it on his phone.

He lives in Russia, where’s he’s forced to stay inside as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dmitry specializes in ultra-marathons, which are much longer than the traditional 26.2-mile race.

Over 10 hours, he was able to cover 62 miles, all around his bed. He even sometimes showed off by carrying his kids on his shoulders.