BARTLETT LAKE, Arizona (KETK) – An Arizona man will have a story for the ages to tell for the rest of his life.

On Sunday, Erik Barrantes reeled in an enormous catfish while fishing in Bartlett Lake, Arizona.

The heavyweight fish came in at 49 inches in length and 30 inches in girth. Barrantes said he caught the fish using a 3-way rig and live bluegill.

After measuring the giant fish, Barrantes released it back into the water.