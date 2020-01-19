Man in wheelchair killed in hit and run while crossing street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a man in a wheelchair dead after trying to cross the street.
It happened in the 3300 Block on North 4th Street on January 17th around 7 pm.
Officers say a man attempting to cross the roadway in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle that left the scene and did not return.
Police are working to identify the driver of that vehicle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he had died from his injuries.
We will update the story once when police give us a description of the vehicle.
If you know anything, please contact the police department.