Man in wheelchair killed in hit and run while crossing street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a man in a wheelchair dead after trying to cross the street.

It happened in the 3300 Block on North 4th Street on January 17th around 7 pm.

Officers say a man attempting to cross the roadway in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle that left the scene and did not return.

Police are working to identify the driver of that vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he had died from his injuries.

We will update the story once when police give us a description of the vehicle.

If you know anything, please contact the police department.