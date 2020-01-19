Man in wheelchair killed in hit and run while crossing street in Longview

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a man in a wheelchair dead after trying to cross the street.

It happened in the 3300 Block on North 4th Street on January 17th around 7 pm.

Officers say a man attempting to cross the roadway in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle that left the scene and did not return.

Police are working to identify the driver of that vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he had died from his injuries.

We will update the story once when police give us a description of the vehicle.

If you know anything, please contact the police department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories