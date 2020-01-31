Man found guilty in 1998 ETX slaying agrees to no appeal in exchange for 8-year prison sentence

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for the slaying of another man more than 30 years ago after taking a plea deal in exchange for waiving his right to appeal.

A Bowie County jury found Lee Morris Hamburg, 52, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Gene Downs, 53, who was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds inside his Simms, Texas home in October 1988.

The case grew cold until late 2018, when the FBI updated their Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), which allowed them to identify Hamburg as a potential suspect in the case.

The Paris, Texas native was living in California by this time, but was brought back to Bowie County after investigators traveled to interview him and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

During his trial, prosecutors said Hamburg, who was 21-years-old at the time, was picked up by Downs while he was hitch-hiked from California to Texas.

They alleged Hamburg wanted to be dropped off at his grandmother’s house in Paris, but instead, he was taken to Downs’ home.

Attorneys say Hamburg was sexually assaulted by Downs and it resulted in Hamburg shooting Downs in self-defense.

On the other hand, prosecutors argued that Hamburg attended a night club with Downs and voluntarily had sex with him.

After the verdict was read, the sentencing phase began, facing anywhere between five to 99 years in prison.

Before the jury could finish deliberating on a sentence, Hamburg agreed to waive his right to appeal in exchange for an eight-year sentence.

The deal was approved by the family, which did not want to go through another trial.