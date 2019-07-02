Man falls to his death after stowing away in plane’s landing gear

LONDON (KETK) – The body of a man thought to have been a stowaway who fell from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight on its way into Heathrow Airport has been found in a garden in London.

London police said they were called to a home in Clapham in south London on Sunday after the body was found.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The man has not yet been identified.

Kenya Airways yesterday said police traced the body to its Nairobi-to-London flight.

Police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear.

They added that some items including a bag and supplies had been found once the plane had landed.