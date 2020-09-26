Man escaped Upshur County deputies during chase, was later arrested

Tyler, Texas (KETK)- A man led Upshur County Deputies on a motorcycle chase and he escaped from them, but he was later detained.

On the morning of September 26, Smith County troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle that had evaded Upshur County deputies traveling southbound on HWY 271, according to

The driver of the motorcycle tried to escape before laying the bike down on FM 344 at CR 187.

The suspect was Dylan Alexander Taylor, 27, from Frankston. He was transported to the Smith County Jail without incident.

No one was injured during the chase, according to officials.