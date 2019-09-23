Man drowns after proposing to girlfriend underwater

TANZANIA (KETK) – An American man died while proposing to his girlfriend underwater at a resort, according to a report from NBC News.

Steven Weber never resurfaced after asking Kenesha Antonie to marry him off the coast of Africa. Antonine posted to her Facebook page that he “never emerged from those depths.”

There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to… Posted by Kenesha Antoine on Friday, September 20, 2019

You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable. Kenesha Antonine

She also posted a video of the proposal on her page. Weber can be seen holding a handwritten note in a waterproof bag.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you but everything I love about you I love more every day,” the note read. One the other side, he wrote the proposal.

It is unclear what happened after the video ends, but Weber’s body was later pulled from the ocean. According to the NBC report, Weber had a light pulse when he was rescued, however, workers were unable to save him.

His body is being transferred back to the United States for an autopsy.

The resort’s CEO released a statement saying: “Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident.”

Weber worked at an addiction wellness center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana and Antonine is the principal attorney at a notary and legal service.