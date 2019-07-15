Man dies after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KETK) – A Tennessee man died late last week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria in Destin Beach, Florida.

Cheryl Wiygul, the man’s daughter, says the family discovered a large sore developed on her dad’s back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs.

The man died just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.

Wiygul added that while her dad didn’t have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.

