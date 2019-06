A man on trial for murder in Nebraska shocked the courtroom on Monday when he cut his throat during an outburst.

Defendant Aubrey Trail stood up and yelled:

Bailey is innocent and I curse you all!

Trail then sliced his own neck open, but it is unclear what he used. The judge immediately instructs reporters to stop recording.

The courtroom reporter said the scene was incredibly bloody and Trail was still unconscious.

Trail was taken to a hospital, but there is no word on his condition.