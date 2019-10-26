Man arrested for murder at Marshall apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of another man.

Marshall police got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man had been shot in the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex in the 1300 block of Melanie Street.

Courtney Jamal Johnson, 31, of Marshall was located inside an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel as a result of gunshot wounds.

Based on witness accounts, police found and identified the suspect as Charles Ray Mason, 31.

Mason was taken into custody and is currently facing three felony charges, one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.