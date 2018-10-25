Man and woman fall to their death at Yosemite

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Yosemite National Park Rangers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman on Thursday after they apparently fell to their death over a cliff.

Their identities have not been released and the Rangers have opened an investigation into the incident. The Park said in a release that the pair feel off a cliff known as Taft Point.

Taft Point is hiking trail just over two miles long along Glacier Point road, according to the park website. On the site, hikers are advised to "watch your step" to enjoy the view.

The victims were the second and third fatalities, respectively, at Yosemite Park this year. Back in May, a hiker fell off the Half Dome cables in the park.

Before this year, Yosemite had not had a fatality since 2010