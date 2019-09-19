Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl beaten by victim’s family

MONROE, Lousiana (KETK) – A Lousiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl was beaten by the victim’s family, according to an AP report.

Javionne Thomas, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting her, however, he claims he did not know her age and that the sex was consensual.

Deputies were called to help an injured person Sunday morning. Thomas told deputies and told them he was having sex with the girl when they were caught by his family.

The family beat him before he fled the scene. That is when deputies discovered that she was a minor.

Thomas is booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.

The family is not facing charges.