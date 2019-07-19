Man accused of raping 4-year-old girl in McDonald’s bathroom

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested on charges that he raped a 4-year-old girl in a bathroom at a McDonald’s play area. He has been identified as Joshua Kabatra, 37.

The child was visiting the fast-food restaurant on a day care field trip.

According to an AP report, local police say a day care worker knocked on the locked door after the girl did not return right away. A man eventually came out saying, “I was just washing my hands.”

The child then told the worker that Kabatra sexually assaulted her.

Kabatra remains jailed in Oklahoma City. McDonald’s said in a statement that it’s “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and that it’s cooperating with police.