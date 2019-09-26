Majority of House now back at least some impeachment action against Trump

President Donald Trump walks over to talk with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as he prepares to board Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – 219 House Democrats and one independent – former republican Justin Amash – now favor some kind of impeachment action against President Trump, according to a running tally by NBC News.

A majority of the House of Representatives now favor for impeachment proceedings against the President as a formal inquiry begins for just the fourth time in American history.

By NBC’s count, only 16 Democrats have not gone on record about impeachment. So far, no Republicans have approved the investigation.

The degree to which they favor impeachment varies wildly, however. Some have just asked for an inquiry, while on the other side of the spectrum other Democrats have called from Trump’s removal from office.

This makes it unclear how the members will actually vote should it come before the whole House. Democrats could impeach the President without a single Republican vote since they hold a 235-198 majority in the chamber.

Representatives from competitive districts, especially Democrats from areas where Trump won in 2016 will face a tough choice with a vote seemingly on the horizon and the 2020 election just over 13 months away.

The push for impeachment has spiked over the last week after a whistleblower in the intelligence community reported that Trump made inappropriate comments to the president of Ukraine. The complaint was provided to the Intelligence Committees by the Director of National Intelligence, who is scheduled to testify Thursday.

The White House released an unredacted transcript of the phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday morning. Many Democrats were appalled that Trump appeared to trade defense aid for the country if they investigated former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Millions of dollars in foreign aid were ordered frozen by the Trump administration just days before the call.

However, Trump and Republican allies in Congress deny these claims fervently and insist instead that it was a perfectly acceptable conversation.