Mail carrier shot four times in Chicago

A Chicago mail carrier was critically hurt after gunmen opened fire, striking her four times. (Courtesy: WGN)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 24-year-old mail carrier was shot and critically wounded on Chicago’s South Side Thursday morning.

Fire department officials said the woman was shot while she was delivering mail in the city’s Burnside neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

Police said she was shot four times and sustained wounds in the legs, stomach and back of her head.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the postal worker was not the intended target of the gunmen, who were speeding by in vehicles when the shots were fired.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The United States Postal Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information on the shooting. You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.