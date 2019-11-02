Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (KETK) – Macy’s has unveiled the new balloons that will appear in their 93rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade, a staple of the holiday season, will air at 9 a.m. on KETK on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

The giant balloons were unveiled at Macy’s annual balloon-fest in New Jersey, where they are test flown or driven to make sure they are ready for their parade debut.

This year’s newest additions include Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, Astronaut Snoopy, and Spongebob Squarepants and Gary.

A Smokey Bear balloon as well as a balloon from world-renowned contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama will also take to the sky this Thanksgiving.

The Smokey Bear balloon returns to the parade in honor of the fire safety icon’s 75th birthday.

You can check out the lineup for this year’s parade here.