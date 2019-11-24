Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in jeopardy as winds threaten balloon display

NEW YORK (KETK) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may be in jeopardy as officials are expecting high winds Thursday that could stop the iconic balloons from making an appearance.

City rules state the balloons can not fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Right now, the forecast says winds do not exceed regulation, but the gusts do.

Officials will continue to monitor wind conditions and decide whether or not to allow the balloons to fly.

The regulations were put into place in 1977 when the ‘Cat in the Hat’ balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds.