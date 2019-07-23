Macy’s portion plates pulled after public outrage

Macy’s is pulling their line of porcelain plates that introduce different portion sizes.

The plates suggest sizes as ‘skinny jeans’, ‘favorite jeans’, and ‘mom jeans’.

Writer and TV host, Alie Ward, found the design tasteless when she saw them in New York. Ward tweeted a photo, leading to the public outrage.

“Banned” was hyperbole — I just think this logic is flawed, harmful & people shouldn’t make money off of making women feel bad— but Macy’s agrees and is pulling them. General sidenote: speak up for others, contact your reps & vote in local, state & national elections k thanx https://t.co/TfFvqcIVI1 — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 22, 2019

Within hours, Macy’s said it missed the mark on the product and the plates would be removed from the shelves.

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

The company behind the product, Pourtions, has similar messages on its entire line of dinnerware. Their president said the products are meant as, “A lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.”