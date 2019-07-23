Macy’s portion plates pulled after public outrage

Macy’s is pulling their line of porcelain plates that introduce different portion sizes.
The plates suggest sizes as ‘skinny jeans’, ‘favorite jeans’, and ‘mom jeans’.
Writer and TV host, Alie Ward, found the design tasteless when she saw them in New York. Ward tweeted a photo, leading to the public outrage.
Within hours, Macy’s said it missed the mark on the product and the plates would be removed from the shelves.
The company behind the product, Pourtions, has similar messages on its entire line of dinnerware. Their president said the products are meant as, “A lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control.”