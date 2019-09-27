Mabank ISD says person in custody in connection with school threat

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Mabank ISD posted on its Facebook page that “a person is in custody” in connection with a school threat.

The verbal threat was made Wednesday at Mabank Junior High.

According to MISD, school administrators were made aware of “an accusation of a verbal threat by a student” in class.

“The administrators responded immediately,” MISD said in a Facebook post, and “(t)he child is not on campus.”

Later that evening, an adult former student posted rumors of a threat on social media.

“It appears these incidents are connected,” the post said.

The Mabank Police Department, Mabank ISD Police, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and school system administrators are investigating.

The district is beefing up police presence at school events.

MISD Superintendent L.V. Joffre urged Mabank parents not to allow such threats to dampen their desire to support their students’ activities.

