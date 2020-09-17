Lyft is offering 50 percent off on rides on election day

(NBCNC)- Lyft will offer discounts on rides to any polling place or dropbox on election day.

Anyone can get 50 percent off one ride, but the limit is 10 dollars, when you use the code 2020vote.

Lyft’s bikes and scooters are also eligible for the offer.

The company also offered free and discounted rides during the 2018 midterms and primaries earlier this year.

Lyft is also working with several non-profits to provide free and cheaper rides in communities where reliable and affordable transportation isn’t widespread.