Lyft driver arrested for pulling gun on passenger

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KETK) – Police in Wisconsin say that a former Lyft driver is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on a passenger.

Authorities arrested the 47-year-old man on charges of endangering safety by use of a firearm. The passengers involved say it happened Friday night when they asked the driver to make a U-turn and an argument started.

That’s when they got out of the car, but moments later the driver turned and drove towards them. When they confronted him, the passengers said the driver pulled out a gun.

“He’s like ‘Oh, I got something for you.’ He started reaching into his back and I just put my hands up, started backing up. Like, I’m not going to die for nothing.” Brandon Ndon

“It’s just crazy. It could have been anybody and then after he left you know he could have went and picked up somebody else.” Brandon Reynolds

In response to the incident, Ragu released the following statement:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is unacceptable and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have been in contact with the rider since the incident. We stand ready to assist the authorities and will continue in every way we can.